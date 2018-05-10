London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 20,703.64 in afternoon trade on Thursday, as investors mulled the latest BoE rate announcement and a slew of corporate news. Outsourcer Capita was the biggest faller as it went ex-rights. The company loaded 1bn new shares onto the market as it completed its £701m right issue. Fashion brand Superdry was under the cosh as it said that February's Beast from the East snowstorm and lower spring temperatures took their toll on store sales. The company said final ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...