On The Beach grew adjusted profits 15% in the first half of the year but the bottom and top line were affected by the collapse of Monarch Airlines, while separately chairman Richard Segal has decided to step down. The online short-haul beach holiday specialist reported its first half-year results as a FTSE 250-listed company, with group revenue of £45.3m in the six months to 31 March, up 19% on the same period last year. UK revenue of £44.4m was up 19%, which was faster growth than the past ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...