AIM-listed Arbuthnot Banking Group hailed a good start to the year on Thursday, as it reported a rise in customer loans and deposits. Customer loans and deposits at the end of April were up 18% and 37%, respectively, compared to the same time last year. In a statement at the annual general meeting earlier, chairman Henry Angest said: "In line with the group's strategy of diversifying the lending businesses, our asset based lending division is now open for business and funded its first client ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...