AIM-listed Arbuthnot Banking Group hailed a good start to the year on Thursday, as it reported a rise in customer loans and deposits. Customer loans and deposits at the end of April were up 18% and 37%, respectively, compared to the same time last year. In a statement at the annual general meeting earlier, chairman Henry Angest said: "In line with the group's strategy of diversifying the lending businesses, our asset based lending division is now open for business and funded its first client ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...