Specialist social care services provider CareTech Holdings issued its pre-close trading update ahead of its results for the half-year ended 31 March on Thursday, confirming that trading for the period was in line with market expectations. The AIM-traded firm said performance had been underpinned by the strategic initiatives undertaken over recent years, which delivered a stronger performance compared with the same period last year on all key financial metrics. CareTech explained that its care ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...