Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - Alexandra Capital Corp. (CSE: AXC) (OTCQB: AXDRF) ("Alexandra") management is pleased to report that Alexandra has received approval to be upgraded to the OTCQB Marketplace from the OTC Markets Group Pink and is quoted under the trading symbol AXDRF. Trading in Alexandra's securities on the OTCQB market will commence on May 10, 2018.

About the OTCQB Venture Market:

The OTCQB Venture Market offers early stage and developing international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable international companies not yet ready for the OTCQX Best Market to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, international companies must be current in their local market or SEC reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps international companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

