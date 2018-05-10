Stratex International saw its shares plummet on Thursday after it announced that its 30.4% owned subsidiary Thani Stratex Limited (TSR) has failed to renew two licences in Ethiopia. The cancellation of the Blackrock and Cussra licences by the Ethiopian authorities has resulted in a write-off to the subsidiary's profit and loss of approximately $8.7m, for which gold focused exploration and development firm Stratex's share is approximately $2.7m. Tim Livesey, chief executive of Stratex, said the ...

