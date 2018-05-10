Cancer drug discovery and development firm Sareum Holdings on Thursday elaborated on the expansion of the patient cohort for a Phase 2 cancer drug trail. The patient cohort expansion targets 80 patients and is for the SRA737-02 phase 1/2 trial which will explore the preliminary efficacy of low dose gemcitabine combination, specifically in patients with tumours that "harbour genomic alterations hypothesised to confer sensitivity to Chk1 inhibition via synthetic lethality". The targeted patients ...

