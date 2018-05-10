American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel Reports Strong Sales and Excitement for its American Rebel Brand at the NRA Annual Meeting in Dallas, TX

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB: AREB) reports strong sales at the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting May 3-6 in Dallas, TX. American Rebel was one of over 800 exhibitors and over 80,000 patriots attended the biggest Annual Meeting yet. Appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence highlighted a very active annual meeting. For more information on the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting, go to www.nraam.org.

"We are very proud to support the NRA and exhibit at the Annual Meeting and the response to our products and our brand from Annual Meeting attendees was incredible. Our Concealed Carry Backpacks and Coats continue to be strong sellers and our new line of Women's Concealed Carry products was a monster success," says American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. "One of the reasons for our tremendous sales was the amount of people that purchased multiple items. The husband would buy a Concealed Carry Backpack and then the wife would say, 'I'll take one with pink trim and give me the grey one for our son.' It was like that all day. On average we sold an American Rebel product every seven minutes and forty-six seconds."

American Rebel looks forward to attending the NRA Annual Meeting each year as well as the NRA Carry Guard Expo in the fall. "It is great to meet our customers and hear the compliments and feedback about our products," says CEO Andy Ross. "It lets you know all our hard work is paying off."

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com or www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AREB/overview.

American Rebel's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the

Company.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

James S. Painter III info@americanrebel.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.