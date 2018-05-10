Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.: Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. (BDGR) Announces New Twitter Account for Company Information Dissemination

ROCKWALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. (OTC PINK: BDGR) announces a new Twitter account for updating shareholders.

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. announces a new corporate Twitter account located at https://twitter.com/bdgrnewco. This Twitter account will be the primary method used for updating shareholders and the general public on information relating to our company.

We expect to increase our social media presence using sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and others in the near future.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@bdgrnewco.com

844-972-1010

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

