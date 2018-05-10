Emergent Capital, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: EMGC) ("Emergent" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total income from continuing operations was $5.6 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 compared to $25.6 million for the same period in 2017. Income was impacted by a $17.2 million gain on the maturity of five policies during the quarter compared to a $16.3 million gain on maturity of four policies for the same period in 2017. Income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 was lower than for the same period in 2017 due to the results of updated life expectancies procured by the Company in respect to the insureds' lives, the results had a negative impact on the change in fair value of our life settlements. The updated life expectancy reports implied that in aggregate, the insureds' health improved, therefore, lengthening their life expectancies relative to the prior life expectancies.

The following table provides a summary of the components of income from the Company's life settlements.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows $ 23,343 $ 22,600 Premiums paid during period (22,392) (20,582)

Change in life expectancy evaluation (12,746) 7,298 Change in discount rates - (40) Realized gain on maturities 17,239 16,264 Change in fair value of life settlements $ 5,444 $ 25,540

Total expenses from continuing operations were $9.6 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 compared to $23.7 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $14.2 million on the gain in fair value of the Revolving Credit Facility, and $365,000 and $319,000 decrease in professional fees and personnel costs, respectively. These were offset mainly by an increase in legal fees of approximately $728,000.

The Company reported net loss from continuing operations of $4.0 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share for the three month period ended March 31, 2018, compared to a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Life Settlements Portfolio Highlights

On March 31, 2018, the estimated fair value of the Company's 603 life insurance policies was $567.6 million compared to $567.5 million for 608 life insurance policies at December 31, 2017. The weighted average discount rate was 15.99% and 15.95% at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The aggregate face value of the Company's portfolio of life insurance policies was approximately $2.9 billion on March 31, 2018.

During the quarter, five life insurance policies that served as collateral under our revolving credit facility matured with a face value totaling $27.7 million.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $42.2 million and a book value per share of $1.22.

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Income Change in fair value of life settlements $ 5,444 $ 25,540 Other income 147 50 Total income 5,591 25,590 Expenses Interest expense 7,604 7,535 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - Change in fair value of Revolving Credit Facility (2,389) 11,831 Personnel costs 766 1,085 Legal fees 1,723 995 Professional fees 1,239 1,604 Insurance 197 192 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 445 464 Total expenses 9,585 23,706 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (3,994) 1,884 (Benefit) provision for income taxes - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,994) $ 1,884 Discontinued Operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1) (189) (Benefit) provision for income taxes - - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (1) (189) Net income (loss) $ (3,995) $ 1,695 Basic and Diluted income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.03) $ 0.07 Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01) Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 155,789,599 28,148,632

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017* (Unaudited) (In thousands except share data) ASSETS Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,917 $ 18,131 Cash and cash equivalents (VIE) 28,302 13,136 Certificates of deposit 1,012 1,010 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,100 617 Prepaid expenses and other assets (VIE) 24 53 Deposits - other 1,377 1,377 Life settlements, at estimated fair value 782 750 Life settlements, at estimated fair value (VIE) 566,846 566,742 Receivable for maturity of life settlements (VIE) 34,400 30,045 Fixed assets, net 124 145 Investment in affiliates 2,384 2,384 Total assets $ 649,268 $ 634,390 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,946 $ 2,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (VIE) 971 753 Other liabilities 1,086 451 Interest payable - 8.5% Convertible Notes 21 46 8.5% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs 1,118 1,098 Interest payable - 5.0% Convertible Notes 485 1,432 5.0% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs 68,929 68,654 Interest payable - 8.5% Senior Secured Notes 132 132 8.5% Senior Secured Notes, net of deferred debt costs 33,990 33,927 White Eagle Revolving Credit Facility, at estimated fair value (VIE) 347,860 329,240 Total liabilities $ 456,538 $ 437,748 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 415,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 158,600,399 issued and 157,992,399 outstanding as of March 31, 2018;158,495,399 issued and 157,887,399 outstanding as of December 31, 2017) 1,586 1,585 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) - - Treasury Stock, net of issuance cost (608,000 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) (2,534)

(2,534)

Additional paid-in-capital 333,711 333,629 Accumulated deficit (140,033)

(136,038)

Total stockholders' equity 192,730 196,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 649,268 $ 634,390

* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Selected Operating Data (dollars in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Period Acquisitions - Policies Owned Number of policies acquired - - Average age of insured at acquisition - - Average life expectancy - Calculated LE (Years) - - Average death benefit $ - $ - Aggregate purchase price $ - $ - End of Period - Policies Owned Number of policies owned 603 617 Average age of insured 83.7 82.7 Average death benefit per policy $ 4,731 $ 4,715 Average Life Expectancy - Calculated LE (Years) 8.1 8.9 Aggregate Death Benefit $ 2,852,803 $ 2,908,876 Aggregate fair value $ 567,628 $ 506,672 Monthly premium - average per policy $ 12.8 $ 11.4 Period Maturities Number of policies matured 5 4 Average age of insured at maturity 84.8 82.8 Average life expectancy - Calculated LE (Years) 6.2 3.5 Aggregate death benefit $ 27,700 $ 37,850 Gains on maturity $ 17,239 $ 16,264 Proceeds collected $ 23,345 $ 10,000

SOURCE: Emergent Capital, Inc.