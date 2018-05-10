Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Dudek as a director of the Company.

Mr. Dudek is President and CEO of Savary Gold Corporation, a West African explorer, and a member of the Advisory Board for Desert Gold Ventures. Mr. Dudek has held various roles with junior to senior exploration and mining companies over the past 35 years and recently served as Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Endeavour Mining Corporation while managing a feasibility study for the Houndé gold project in Burkina Faso. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President Exploration of Avion Gold Corporation, a successful junior gold producer and explorer in West Africa and as Exploration Manager for Aur Resources Inc. Mr. Dudek holds a B.Sc. Geology (Honors) from the University of Saskatchewan.

COMMENTARY

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of RosCan, stated, "I am extremely pleased to have Don join our Board. Don's geological knowledge and experience in West Africa greatly enhances our ability to advance our Kandiole Project in Mali. Don has demonstrated his ability as an explorationist on several gold projects in West Africa and this is the type of expertise RosCan needs as we move forward with our projects".

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company is currently assembling a land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali and is exploring the promising gold potential of the early exploration-stage Dormaa Project in Ghana. RosCan is earning a 50% interest in the Dormaa Project from Pelangio Exploration Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437

Email: info@roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.