

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.14 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $19.05 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $34.90 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $919.95 million from $866.32 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $34.90 Mln. vs. $34.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $919.95 Mln vs. $866.32 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX