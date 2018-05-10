New York State Leading Medical Cannabis Company Etain Expands Into California with Full Line of Proprietary Products

- New York State's Premier Medical Marijuana Manufacturer Launches Its Renowned Line of Unparalleled Medicinal Cannabis Products in The Golden State

- Etain Joins with California Marijuana Industry Leaders West Sacramento Management and Daly Green for Facility Operations, Extraction and State-Wide Distribution

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / One of New York State's most prominent medical cannabis companies is expanding into California, bringing its high quality, pharmaceutical-grade line of medicinal marijuana products into the Golden State. Etain (www.etainables.com) has joined forces with prominent California cannabis companies West Sacramento Management and Daily Green to produce and deliver its celebrated products state-wide beginning this month.

Established in 2015, Etain has grown to be among New York State's most trusted names in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of innovative and effective medical marijuana products. Since its formation, Etain has committed itself to the research and development of the highest possible quality medical marijuana for the treatment of diseases and conditions, as well as the management of debilitating symptoms. Etain is recognized for its high standards of product quality, even measured against the strict regulations of New York State's medical marijuana program, and will bring these industry-leading manufacturing standards to California.

A family owned and operated company - and the industry's only women-owned and managed marijuana business - Etain has built a reputation for excellence in the manufacture of the strongest, most concentrated product formulations in the medical cannabis field.

Etain launches in California with the introduction of Forte and Balance, two of the company's best-selling cannabis product brands specially-formulated to provide superior solutions for a wide variety of patient needs. Etain plans to bring a full product line to California but will launch in June with their acclaimed additive-free, pure cannabis oil vaporizer cartridges. Future expansions to Etain's California presence will bring additional products - including the company's proprietary dissolvable powder - to dispensaries later in the year.



Hillary Peckham, Etain Founder, and Chief Operations Officer

"We are extremely excited to expand our company and brands into California, a leading-edge cannabis market for the country and the world. Housing our operations in the unmatched cannabis facilities of West Sacramento Management and working with California-based Daly Green, Etain is committed to setting new standards of manufacturing, production, storage and distribution to our dispensary affiliates and patients throughout the state. Together with Daly Green, Etain medical marijuana products will be manufactured to the highest standards of purity with no unwanted or unsafe additives to meet and exceed California regulations," said Hillary Peckham, Etain Founder, and Chief Operations Officer.

About Etain LLC:

Etain is a family-run, women-owned medical marijuana business committed to manufacturing clean, safe, and consistent medical marijuana products for the patients of New York State and California. Etain, LLC is a registered organization providing medical marijuana products under the New York Compassionate Care Act enacted July 2014 by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. The mission of Etain is to improve the quality of life for patients in New York State and California by providing access to the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana treatments available.

