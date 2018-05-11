sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,041 Euro		-0,007
-14,58 %
WKN: A1JAGK ISIN: CA58516P3079 Ticker-Symbol: M5QN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP
MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP0,041-14,58 %