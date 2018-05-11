

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release March figures for home loans, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Home loans are expected to fall 1.8 percent on month after easing 0.2 percent in February. The value of loans was up 1.3 percent in the previous month, while investment lending advanced 0.5 percent.



New Zealand will see April results for food prices and the BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI. In March, food prices were up 1.0 percent on month, while the manufacturing PMI had a score of 52.2.



Japan will provide April numbers for money stocks. The M2 stock is expected to hold steady at 3.2 percent on year, while M3 is called flat at 2.8 percent.



Hong Kong will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year.



Singapore will provide March figures for retail sales; in February, sales fell 1.1 percent on month and jumped 7.6 percent on year.



Indonesia will see Q1 data for current account. In the three months prior, the current account deficit was $5.76 billion, while the capital account surplus was $22 million and the financial account surplus was $6.52 billion.



