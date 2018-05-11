

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,002.5 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent following the downwardly revised 3.1 percent gain in March (originally 3.2 percent).



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.8 percent to 1,330.6 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The L money stock advanced 2.9 percent on year to 1,739.7 trillion yen, up from 2.7 percent a month earlier.



