

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) are preparing to launch a new joint credit card, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The planned card would carry the Apple Pay brand and could launch early next year. Apple will replace its longstanding rewards-card partnership with Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS), the report said.



The report said that Apple and Goldman are still hashing out the terms and benefits of the planned card including the perks for customers. The current Apple credit card with Barclays offers interest-free financing on Apple devices and points toward Apple gift cards.



