Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement by issuing 6,200,000 units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,170,000. Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") acted as agent for the financing pursuant to the agency agreement dated May 10, 2018 between IBAT and Mackie.

Each unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one half of one (1/2) transferable share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per common share for a period of two (2) years, subject to an acceleration provision, as described in the IBAT's news release dated March 9, 2018.

As consideration for the services provided to the Company, Mackie received a cash fee and commission, 100,000 common shares, 620,000 compensation options and will be issued 300,000 special unit warrants of the Company. Each compensation option is exercisable until May 10, 2020 at a price of $0.35 each to purchase one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share until May 10, 2020 at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. Each special unit warrant will be exercisable at $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance into one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant will be exercisable to acquire an additional common share for 24 months from the date of issuance of the special unit at a price of $0.35 per share.

The compensation options and the share purchase warrants underlying the compensation options are subject to same acceleration provision as the units issued under the financing.

The net proceeds from the brokered private placement will be used for working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to statutory hold periods ending on September 11, 2018 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

