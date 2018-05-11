Kaskela Law LLC: Kaskela Law Announces Investigation on Behalf of Symantec Corp. Shareholders - SYMC

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation of Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC) ('Symantec') on behalf of the Company's shareholders. The investigation concerns whether Symantec and its senior executive officers issued false and misleading statements to investors and thereby violated the federal securities laws.

Symantec investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/symantec, to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this investigation.

On May 10, 2018, Symantec disclosed that the 'Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee,' and that the Company 'has voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission to advise it that an internal investigation is underway, and the Audit Committee intends to provide additional information to the SEC as the investigation proceeds. Additionally, Symantec disclosed that '[t]he Company's financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation,' and that it was 'unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner.'

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined in value by approximately 20% in after-hours trading on May 10, 2018.

This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC