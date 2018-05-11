

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) expects deposit service charges for 2018 to decline on the full year impact of customer-friendly changes to deposit account fees.



At Wells Fargo's investor day on Thursday, John Shrewsberry, chief financial officer, said that trust and investment fees will be influenced by market conditions and customer growth. Card fees are expected to increase in line with customer growth and usage, partially offsetby credit card reward costs.



Shrewsberry expects mortgage banking fee income to be under pressure in a rising rate environment, but higher mortgage servicing should partially mitigate origination headwinds



Net interest income are expected to be relatively stable in 2018 as projected higher interest rates are offset by lower earning assets and anticipated increases in deposit costs, but results will be influenced by a number of factors including the absolute level of rates, steepness of yield curve, earning asset mix, and the competitive landscape for loan and deposit pricing.



Tim Sloan, Chief Executive Officer and President, said the company's top priority remains rebuilding the trust of shareholders, customers, team members, communities, and regulators.



Sloan said the company continues to look across the company to identify areas or instances where customers may have experienced financial harm and make things right.



Tim noted that the company's fundamental business model is still intact and we can generate strong returns while becoming more efficient.



