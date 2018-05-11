Doc.It to Share Document Management and Workflow Solutions with Accountancy Professionals at Accountex

LONDON, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc.It, an industry-leading provider of a powerful, scalable full suite of document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products for accounting firms, announced today that the company will demonstrate its Doc.It Suite at Accountex (https://www.accountex.co.uk/) in London, May 23-24, 2018. Event attendees are invited to meet with Doc.It experts at stand #1032. Accountex is the industry's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to accountancy and finance professionals.

Doc.It Suite provides document management, storage, workflow and web portal tools that enable accountancy firms to work more efficiently, reduce paper and manual processes and provide higher levels of support to their clients. Doc.It Suite integrates with many popular accounting applications, and is available as a monthly subscription service, with technical support and training.

"Accountancy firms in the UK have shown robust interest in leveraging new technologies to make their organizations more efficient. As trusted advisers they need 24/7 access to client accounts, documents and reports," says Kevin Murray, president of Doc.It, Inc. "With our expansion in the UK, Doc.It provides accountants a set of powerful solutions that improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications."

Doc.It recently won top honors in the Accounting Firm Operations and Technology (AFOT) survey (https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/afot-survey-names-top-software-for-accountants). Doc.It Suite was named the best productivity solution for small accounting firms and also the leader in risk mitigation among firms with 51-100 employees.

In January 2018, Doc.It won a five-star review from CPA Practice Advisor (http://bit.ly/2GImpzW), a publication providing valuable news, awards and technology reviews for more than 80,000 professionals.

More information on the Doc.It Suite can be found at http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/ (http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/).

To request a demo, pricing or for more information, please contact Doc.It at 888-693-6248 (ext 1), info@doc-it.com (mailto:info@doc-it.com) or www.doc-it.com (http://www.doc-it.com/).

About Doc.It

Doc.It provides document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accounting firms efficiently gather, process, store and deliver documents. Doc.It solutions improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications to improve productivity of accounting firms, CPAs and financial restructuring firms. Our industry expertise delivers greater value, tailored services and customer-driven development. To learn more, visit www.doc-it.com (http://www.doc-it.com/).

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Accounting Edge Marketing

vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com (mailto:vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com)

651.552.7753

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Doc.It via Globenewswire

