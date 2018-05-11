Entrepreneur Day is HKTDC's flagship event that offers a one-stop platform for start-ups to gather market information, seek advice and funding, build connections and gain exposure.



HONG KONG, May 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - As a one-stop platform for new businesses to gather market information, build connections and gain exposure, the 10th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) will take place next week, the 17-18 May (Thursday to Friday), at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 270 exhibitors have signed up for this years E-Day, the largest participation since its launch.Among the fair highlights is a dedicated exhibition zone, the Imaginarium, which brings together more than 140 start-ups, representing a 100 per cent increase over the last year. It features a wide range of innovative products and technologies in fields such as healthtech and biotech, fintech, green tech, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.Start-ups from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Cyberport, as well as start-ups recruited by Advantage Austria Hong Kong, brinc, and CoCoon will demonstrate their latest inventions and smart technologies in a series of demo sessions.Among them are the world's first handheld affordable hybrid-spectrometer powered by AI, the world's first mobile air conditioner, a single breath analyser to diagnose different diseases, and an online social platform for drone pilots to manage their profiles and portfolios. Featuring start-ups from Canada, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Portugal, the UK and the US, it also adds some international flavour to the show.Enlightening DialoguesThe HKSAR government is planning to diversify the city's economy, and new focuses include four key areas: biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), smart city and financial technologies. In response to the market needs, E-Day will feature a host of inspirational and informative talks as part of the "Start-up Runway", including "What's next for Fintech?", "AI for the Future", "Smart City - from IoT to IoE (Internet of Everything)", "Embracing the Era of HealthTech" where successful start-ups will discuss upcoming trends in their respective industries.Moreover, renowned industry leaders including Bonnie Cheung, Venture Partner of 500 Startups, one of the most active seed investors globally with over 2,000 portfolio companies; Lawrence Tzang, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Prenetics Limited, an internationally-acclaimed DNA company which raised over USD 50 million; and AI expert Miles Wen, CEO of Fano Labs Limited, which is backed by Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of tycoon Li Ka-shing, will share their insights during the event.Journey to SuccessThe HKTDC has launched a new incubation programme entitled "Start-up Express." Collaborating with Our Hong Kong Foundation, it offers start-ups unique opportunities to learn, to grow and to connect. Twenty finalists will present proposals and pitch to a panel of judges, including Antony Leung, Group Chairman & CEO of Nan Fung Group at E-Day.Ten winners will join an exciting programme of local and overseas trade fairs and missions to explore global markets and gain valuable exposure, and they will have the opportunity to get personal advice from business leaders such as Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of the HKTDC and Victor Fung, Group Chairman of Fung Group.Making ConnectionsConnecting fledgling entrepreneurs with industry experts and investors is one of the key aims of E-Day. To cater the needs of start-ups who are trying to scale up, the HKTDC will launch "Start-up Clinic" at E-Day, offering one-on-one customised business advisory services for new businesses. It aims to help them avoid or solve problems in the areas of financial management, information technology application as well as branding and marketing.Start-ups can also meet potential investors and mentors at the "Start-up Mixer". Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, this networking event takes a similar format to speed-dating, allowing new businesses to indulge in creative ideas and opportunities from a wide scope of industries. During the "Fund & Mentor Business Matching Session", one-on-one matching will be arranged for start-ups to meet with potential investors and mentors to gain entrepreneurial advice and funding.Recognising that sometimes start-ups struggle to raise fund, E-Day will feature government and statutory bodies with prominent funding schemes and start-up support programmes. These include Cyberport, which offers an Incubation Programme and Accelerator Support Programme; the Hong Kong Design Centre, which has a Design Incubation Programme; the Hong Kong Productivity Council, which offers InnoSpace; the Trade and Industry Department which offers an SME Loan Guarantee Scheme and SME Development Fund alongside other programmes.Meeting TalentsLast year, the total number of start-ups in Hong Kong increased by 16 per cent to more than 2,200, employing more than 6,300 people. Considering the growing needs, "Start-ups Meet Talent" will be returning to E-Day. Co-organised by the HKTDC and WHub, the event aims to connect talented job seekers with the best Hong Kong-based start-ups. It will bring together undergraduates, graduate students, and seasoned professionals to one event, exclusively for start-ups.Also new to E-Day is the "Start-up Battle: Working in a Start-up", which is tailored for people who want to join a start-up. It will allow participants to learn more about the start-up scene and the qualities that start-ups are looking for when recruiting talents.HKTDC Entrepreneur Day - Open to Public, Free Admission17 May, Thursday, 11am-6:30pm; 18 May, Friday, 11am-6pmVenue: Hall 1D-1E, HKCEC, 1 Expo Drive, Wan ChaiWebsite: www.hktdc.com/eday, registration: https://bit.ly/2rcuXp3About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.