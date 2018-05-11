Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, May 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has signed a contract with Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) for the renewal of the Cairo West natural gas and heavy fuel oil-fired thermal power plant. MHPS will renew four existing power generation boilers with a rated output of 1,360 MW, extending their lifetime and enhancing reliability. The project will contribute to a more stable energy supply in Egypt.The Cairo West power station is located around 16km northwest of Cairo, and is operated by CEPC. The rehabilitation project was awarded to a consortium that included MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary. MHPS will manufacture the boiler components at its Kure Works, and MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary will dispatch the engineer for support of installation and trial operation. The four existing boilers are the No. 5 and No. 6 units (rated output of 330 MW) supplied by MHPS in 1993, and the No. 7 and No. 8 units (350 MW) supplied in 2011.The Cairo West power station is one of the mainstay facilities providing power to the Egyptian capital of Cairo where electricity demand is high, so a stable power supply is critical. The renewal contract from CEPC follows the contract in August 2017 for upgrades to a natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station at the Cairo North facility.MHPS, in addition to promoting the adoption of new thermal power generation systems, also focuses on renewal and performance upgrades for existing conventional power generation facilities and GTCC plants like those at CEPC. Going forward, through its support for more stable and efficient power generation around the world, MHPS will contribute to economic development and highly sustainable energy production on a global scale.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.