Genting Cruise Lines Partners With Wirecard to Offer Guests the Most Seamless on Board Payment Experience

MUNICH and HONG KONG, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New fully digital payment system provides a convenient, fast and hassle-free check-out process for passengers

Dream Cruises and Star Cruises, brands under the Genting Cruise Line division of Genting Hong Kong, have partnered with Wirecard to deliver a seamless payment process to enhance the guest experience on board their fleet of ships. The partnership will provide the basis for the Quick Pay Self-Checkout System implemented on board Dream Cruises' World Dream and Genting Dream and to be launched on Star Cruises' SuperStar Virgo shortly.

"The guest experience on board our Dream Cruises fleet is of primary importance and anywhere we can remove friction and streamline processes is a great benefit to our passengers," said Mr Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. "Our partnership with Wirecard enables us to avoid one of the most maligned aspects of travel - lining up to settle the bill at the end of a vacation. With our Quick Pay Self-Checkout System, our guests never need to see a queue and can settle their bill in the comfort of their own cabin - or anywhere else - by simply using their smartphone."

Judith Loh, Head of Relationship Management, APAC Sales at Wirecard, said: "As an innovative leader in the digital landscape of payments, we are able to help our client enhance the guest experience by delivering a seamless digitalized payment process on board. With the growing popularity of cruise vacation across Asia, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Genting Criuse Lines."

Using the Quick Pay Self-Checkout System on board, Dream Cruises guests can now control their own finances during their voyage including setting up pre-authorized spending limits, managing accounts for friends and family, monitoring consumption during the trip and settling their bill at the end of their journey.

Passengers can set up their Quick Pay by simply scanning QR codes available during check-in or in their cabins or by connecting onto the on board ship internet network and selecting the Quick Pay option. A wide range of payment choices are available including Alipay, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Union Pay with more methods to be added in the future. With the application, guests can also set up pre-authorized spending amounts for themselves and for family members or travelling companions to help manage expenses while on board.

To settle their account, guests can simply opt to Auto Pay as part of the pre-authorization function for truly hands free express check-out or they can choose to manually pay any outstanding charges by using the Pay Now function.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Genting Cruise Lines:

Genting Cruise Lines is a division of Genting Hong Kong comprising of three distinct cruise brands - Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises - providing a range of products from contemporary cruises to ultra-luxurious vacation experiences spanning the sea to air.

Founded in 1993, Star Cruises established the Asia-Pacific as a popular, world-wide cruise destination and, with its current fleet of six vessels (SuperStar Virgo, SuperStar Libra, SuperStar Aquarius, SuperStar Gemini, Star Pisces and The Taipan), continues to pioneer the contemporary cruise market in the region.

Launched in 2015, Dream Cruises has delivered the highest level of guest service and spacious comfort in the region via it fleet of two ships: Genting Dream which debuted in November 2016 and World Dream, in November 2017. Developed specifically for the China and Asia market, Dream Cruises provides passengers with inspirational journeys at sea that are Asian at heart and international in spirit. For more information about Dream Cruises, please visit dreamcruiseline.com and follow us on Facebook, Weibo or Weixin.

By sea, river, land or air, Crystal has redefined the way the world views luxury travel. The world-renowned Crystal Experience - featuring global journeys with Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises, Crystal AirCruises and Crystal Air - continues to entice the world's most discerning travelers with incomparable luxury and unparalleled personal service.

Through its family of brands, Genting Cruise Lines offers the widest and most imaginative spectrum of cruise products for the modern traveler, catering to all segments, geographies, life stages and travel styles.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Genting Cruise Lines media contact:

Desmond Chung

Corporate Communications

Tel: +852-2378-5924

Email: desmond.chung@gentinghk.com

Amanda Li

Corporate Communications

Tel: +852-2378-2082

amanda.wy.li@gentinghk.com