sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2018 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 9

11 May 2018

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 May 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 24,274,268 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 11 May 2018, the Company held 8,659,664 Ordinary Shares in treasury (26.29% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 24,274,268 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098


© 2018 PR Newswire