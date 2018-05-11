Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Performance Update
PR Newswire
London, May 10
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Performance Update
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc provides the following performance update:
Investment Performance to 30 April 2018 (Total Return basis):
4 months
6 months
|Since
Launch 2
|Since Inception 2
|Total assets 1
|1.0%
|1.3%
|8.5%
|5.4%
|Ordinary Share Net Asset Value
|1.0%
|1.2%
|10.0%
|6.2%
|Ordinary Share Price
|-1.8%
|-1.4%
|-2.3%
|n/a
|Zero Dividend Preference Share Price
|-0.7%
|-0.1%
|8.5%
|n/a
|Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies)
|-1.4%
|0.4%
|7.4%
|7.4%
Notes:
1 The total assets total return is essentially the performance of the ungeared portfolio.
2 When reporting performance above, "since inception" returns represent the period from 30 June 2017 and reflect the impact of certain one-off costs relating to the Company's launch. "Since launch" returns reflect performance from 3 July 2017 and exclude the one-off costs.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 May 2018