Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2018 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Performance Update

London, May 10

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Performance Update

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc provides the following performance update:

Investment Performance to 30 April 2018 (Total Return basis):


4 months
6 months		Since
Launch 2		Since Inception 2
Total assets 11.0%1.3%8.5%5.4%
Ordinary Share Net Asset Value1.0%1.2%10.0%6.2%
Ordinary Share Price-1.8%-1.4%-2.3%n/a
Zero Dividend Preference Share Price-0.7%-0.1%8.5%n/a
Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies)-1.4%0.4%7.4%7.4%

Notes:

1 The total assets total return is essentially the performance of the ungeared portfolio.

2 When reporting performance above, "since inception" returns represent the period from 30 June 2017 and reflect the impact of certain one-off costs relating to the Company's launch. "Since launch" returns reflect performance from 3 July 2017 and exclude the one-off costs.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

11 May 2018


