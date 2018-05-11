Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Performance Update

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Performance Update

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc provides the following performance update:

Investment Performance to 30 April 2018 (Total Return basis):



4 months

6 months Since

Launch 2 Since Inception 2 Total assets 1 1.0% 1.3% 8.5% 5.4% Ordinary Share Net Asset Value 1.0% 1.2% 10.0% 6.2% Ordinary Share Price -1.8% -1.4% -2.3% n/a Zero Dividend Preference Share Price -0.7% -0.1% 8.5% n/a Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies) -1.4% 0.4% 7.4% 7.4%

Notes:

1 The total assets total return is essentially the performance of the ungeared portfolio.

2 When reporting performance above, "since inception" returns represent the period from 30 June 2017 and reflect the impact of certain one-off costs relating to the Company's launch. "Since launch" returns reflect performance from 3 July 2017 and exclude the one-off costs.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

11 May 2018