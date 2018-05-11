EQT Real Estate Acquires Mixed-use Property in Central Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The EQT Real Estate I fund ("EQT Real Estate") continues to invest in established European office markets and today announces the acquisition of the estate Hönsfodret 1, a mixed-use asset comprising both a school and office space, located at Tullgårdsgatan 12 on the island of Södermalm in central Stockholm. The seller is an affiliate of the Swedish insurance company Folksam.

The asset is located within close proximity to key Metro lines and the area has benefitted from strong investment in recent years. Built in 1981, the asset comprises of 9,100 sqm of office and education space and 34 garage parking spaces.

Henrik Orrbeck, Director at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Real Estate I, commented: "Hönsfodret 1 presents a rare opportunity to upgrade an existing office building into an attractive inner Stockholm location. This acquisition further underpins EQT Real Estate's ambition to deliver grade A assets fit for modern occupiers demanding flexible and creative solutions".

Robert Rackind, Partner and Head of Real Estate at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Real Estate I, added: "The Hönsfodret 1 investment represents what EQT Real Estate is all about - identifying underinvested assets in gateway cities in Western Europe with several value-add angles. EQT Real Estate sees many opportunities in this region and will continue to explore the sustained global demand and local needs that exist in these markets".

EQT Real Estate I was advised on the acquisition by Linklaters, AF Consulting, Concila, Archus and Beadmans.

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Real Estate I

EQT Real Estate I will seek to make direct and indirect controlling investments in real estate assets, portfolios and operating companies that offer significant potential for value creation through repositioning, redevelopment, refurbishment and active management. The investments will typically range between EUR 50 million and EUR 200 million. The fund is advised by an experienced team from EQT Partners, with extensive knowledge of property investment, development and intensive "hands-on" asset management, and with access to the full EQT network, including 10 European offices and more than 250 industrial advisors.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/real-assets/real-estate/

