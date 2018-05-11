Brainomix Announces CE Mark Certification for New e-CTA Software

OXFORD, England, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

e-CTA provides fast, automated collateral assessments powered by AI and big data, based on CTA analysis

Brainomix, a medical imaging software company using artificial intelligence (AI) for the fast diagnosis and treatment of stroke victims, has received CE Marking approval for its new e-CTA software, enabling the innovative technology to be launched across Europe. e-CTA will help physicians to make confident decisions to treat or transfer stroke patients from smaller hospitals to comprehensive stroke centers.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510869/Brainomix_Logo.jpg )

With e-CTA, Brainomix is bringing a new AI-based software solution that integrates seamlessly into the clinical pathway for acute stroke treatment, complementing the already successful e-ASPECTS software. e-CTA will assist physicians with interpreting CTA images of acute stroke patients by automatically applying the validated CTA-CS score. Physicians will be able to access the e-CTA results within minutes showing the assessment of the collateral blood supply by a vivid color heat map and visualizing the brain vessels. The results will be accessible via email, through DICOM or even over a web browser interface.

"e-CTA is designed to speed things up enormously when it comes to decision making in acute stroke treatment, where time counts. Instead of having to review several hundred slices of source images, the physician is guided to the relevant finding and can focus on it. Moreover, by objectively quantifying the collaterals, it can be a valuable aid in making treatment decisions within time," stated Dr Christian Herweh, Consultant in Interventional Neuroradiology at Heidelberg University Hospital.

"We are very pleased to receive CE Marking approval for e-CTA. Our new technology represents an important advance in providing stroke physicians with a valuable tool to support their crucial treatment decisions. e-CTA marks a new milestone for the company only one month after announcing our latest investment round. We plan to continue to improve our technologies following the advancements of our fast-evolving field," stated Dr Michalis Papadakis, Brainomix CEO.

Brainomix will be at the 4th European Stroke Organisation Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, 16th-18thMay 2018. Information regarding e-CTA as well as its other products will be available at the Brainomix booth (#7) in the main exhibition hall. For more information on Brainomix, please visit http://www.brainomix.com

About Brainomix:

Brainomix, a medical diagnostics software company, was founded in 2010 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford and is dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with neurological and cerebrovascular disorders. Brainomix is currently focusing on acute stroke. By developing and equipping physicians with world-class, artificial intelligence-based medical imaging software, Brainomix aims to help them in making life-saving treatment decisions by supporting the selection of the right treatment for the right stroke patient.



Contact information:

Ila Pearson

ipearson@brainomix.com

+44(0)1865-582-730