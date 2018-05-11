

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced top-line results from the GALATHEA Phase III trial for Fasenra or benralizumab in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically-significant reduction of exacerbations in patients with COPD.



The pivotal Phase III trials GALATHEA and TERRANOVA are randomised, double-blinded, 56-week placebo-controlled, multi-centre trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Fasenra as an add-on to dual or triple inhaled therapy compared to placebo in patients with moderate to very severe COPD with a history of exacerbations across a range of baseline blood eosinophils.



The safety and tolerability findings in GALATHEA were consistent with those observed in previous trials with Fasenra.



Fasenra is AstraZeneca's first respiratory biologic and is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and several other countries.



AstraZeneca noted that the results of the GALATHEA trial do not impact the approved indication in severe eosinophilic asthma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX