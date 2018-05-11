

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Friday as tepid U.S. inflation data helped ease worries of faster U.S. interest rate hikes this year and President Donald Trump said he had high hopes of 'doing something very meaningful' to curtail North Korea's nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore on June 12.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher as signs of thawing relationships in the Korean peninsula and expectations that expansionary monetary policies will likely be in place for some more time helped fuel demand for riskier assets.



Gold held steady and the dollar index eased somewhat after the release of softer-than-expected inflation data while oil held near multi-year highs reached in the previous session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended solidly higher for the second day running, with banks, technology and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 0.9 percent to reach their best closing levels in almost two months.



European markets also finished broadly higher on Thursday as the Bank of England left its key interest rate on hold amid tepid growth and downgraded its growth outlook for this year.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down about 0.1 percent. The German DAX gained 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



