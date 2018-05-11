

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported that its profit for fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 climbed to 479.6 million pounds from 146.3 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew to 47.2 pence from 14.9 pence in the prior year.



Net gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss were 526.6 million pounds, compared to 150.0 million pounds last year.



3i Infrastructure announced an outstanding 28.6% return for the year and a 10% increase in the target dividend for fiscal year 2019 to 8.65 pence per share.



Subject to shareholder approval, the proposed final dividend is expected to be paid on 9 July 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on 15 June 2018. The ex-dividend date for the final dividend will be on 14 June 2018.



The company said it remains confident in our business model and its ability to continue to deliver on its strategy and objectives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX