sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,00 Euro		-0,12
-1,69 %
WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,132
7,138
09:41
7,134
7,14
09:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA7,00-1,69 %