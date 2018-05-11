

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers decreased 2.6% year-over-year for the month of April to 22.37 billion due to Air France strike. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 25.39 billion, down 3.1%. Load factor was 88.1%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 8.2 million, down 2.5% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France, KLM, HOP!), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers was down 3.4% year-over-year to 20.02 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, decreased 3.8% to 22.79 billion. Load factor was 87.9%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points. Number of passengers were 6.9 million, down 3.2% from previous year.



