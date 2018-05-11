

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) Friday, in the trading update for the period January 1 - April 30, said its trading performance remained in line with expectations, and revenue for the period was up 9.7 percent year-on year.



The provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services reported that its revenue rose 2.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, at constant currency, adjusting for fuel prices and before acquisitions.



In Flight Support, the Group said, Signature revenue grew 13.9 percent and was up 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis. In Aftermarket Services, revenue declined 0.5 percent, and was down 3.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.



The Group's ERO business continued to perform well during the period, with revenues being flat compared to the prior year.



