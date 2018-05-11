

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group (PAG.L) Friday said it has appointed Fiona Clutterbuck, the Senior Independent Director, as Chairman of the Company, and its regulated subsidiary Paragon Bank PLC, with effect from May 10, 2018.



Fiona replaces Bob Dench, who has been appointed as Chairman of The Co-operative Bank plc since March 2018.



Fiona has also been named Chairman of the Nomination Committee and ceases to be the Company's Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit Committee.



Upon regulatory approval, the Board will announce Fiona's successors as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, the Group revealed.



