

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced it has acquired all outstanding shares of SWH from the Burkard family for a purchase price of 3.22 billion Swiss francs. Saint-Gobain/SWH sold a 6.97% stake in Sika AG (Sika) to Sika for a total consideration of 2.08 billion francs. Saint-Gobain retains 10.75% interest in Sika through SWH for a minimum of two years. Sika, the Burkard family and Saint-Gobain have signed agreements which terminate and resolve their dispute to the common benefit of all parties involved.



Saint-Gobain will become a shareholder of Sika through SWH. The parties have agreed on lock-up (2 years) and stand-still obligations (up to 10.75% for four years, up to 12.875% for the following two years) with regard to Saint-Gobain's stake in Sika. In case of an intended sale, these shares will first be offered to Sika up to 10.75%.



Sika will call for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for June 11, 2018 and will propose to cancel the 6.97% shares acquired from SWH by way of capital reduction. SWH, fully owned by Saint-Gobain at the time of the EGM, will vote in favor of all resolutions.



