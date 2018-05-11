

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust plc (DMGT.L) said the Boards of Zephyr Bidco Limited, or 'Bidco', a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of funds managed by Silver Lake Management Company V, LLC, and ZPG Plc announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ZPG Plc by Bidco at a price of 490 pence per ordinary share. The Acquisition values the entire issued ordinary share capital of ZPG at approximately 2.2 billion pounds on a fully diluted basis.



The Acquisition represents an attractive premium of approximately 43 per cent. to the volume weighted average price per ZPG Share of 343.0 pence for the three month period ended 10 May 2018.



The Board of ZPG Plc, which includes two representatives of DMGT, intends to unanimously recommend this offer to ZPG Plc shareholders and DMGT has given an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer in respect of its entire holding, amounting to 29.8% of ZPG Plc's issued share capital.



Bidco's proposed acquisition of ZPG Plc is to be implemented by means of a Scheme of Arrangement and it is anticipated that, if approved by shareholders, this will become effective in the third quarter of calendar year 2018.



