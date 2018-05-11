

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in seven months in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in March.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.4 percent annually in April and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent in April after remaining flat in the preceding month



