International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 07:30 CEST, followed by a live webcast at 09:00 CEST. Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the report and the latest developments from IPC. Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com. You can also dial in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers: Sweden: +46 8 519 993 55 UK: +44 203 194 05 50 Canada/International Toll Free: +1 855 269 26 05 International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Attachment -- IPC PR V5 Q1 2018 Announcement 11-05-2018 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/b543b548-cc36-4571-8cb9-cfed6bb3ba03

