International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniella Dimitrov to the Board of Directors. The appointment is effective May 10, 2018 and expands the Board to seven directors. Ms. Dimitrov has over 20 years of leadership experience in building, leading and operating businesses in the resources and financial services sectors, including as CEO, COO and CFO. She is currently a partner at Sprott Capital Partners, a division of Sprott Private Wealth LP, a merchant bank with a focus on natural resources. Ms. Dimitrov's previous roles include President and CEO and CFO of a gold and copper producer; Executive Vice-Chair of an iron ore developer; COO of a Canadian national wealth management and capital markets firm; and various corporate development roles in the resources and financial services sectors. Ms. Dimitrov has been a director of various resources companies and has served as a member and chair of various board committees, including audit, technical, health and safety. Ms. Dimitrov has a Global Executive MBA from Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business, Toronto, Canada, and a law degree from University of Windsor, Canada. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Attachment -- IPC PR V5 New Board Member 11-05-2018 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/5bee7e1c-f030-4436-a926-eb151d5b49ea

May 11, 2018 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)