Paragon Banking Group said on Friday that it has appointed senior independent director Fiona Clutterbuck as its new chairman with effect from 10 May, succeeding Bob Dench. Clutterbuck, who ceases to be senior independent director and a member of the audit committee, has also been appointed chairman of the nomination committee. Dench said: "I have had a wonderful time at Paragon since joining in 2004. The management team, at all levels, has been the best I have worked with. The tremendous and ...

