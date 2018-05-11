

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production expanded at the end of the first quarter, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 7.9 percent annually in March, followed by electricity production with 5.6 percent rise.



Without adjustment, industrial production logged a yearly growth of 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent in March.



