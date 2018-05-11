Worth chain- A decentralized credit consumption platform based on super blockchain technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / Worth chain is a digital asset based on blockchain technology to decentralize shared consumption. How to digitize the consumption resources and realize the market circulation through the transaction has become the new field of the digital world, which has invested heavily in exploration and development in various fields.





Worth chain as the first combined project of blockchain and the actual business, it is an alliance chain project positioned in the blockchain commercial consumption application platform. The aim is to create a secure, stable, transparent and untamable distributed sharing of user data that is acquired by the merchant but under user's control.

As the first digital asset in the world to launch the "credit consumption pattern", worth chain has pioneered the innovative internet product model of "sharing economy + digital asset transaction". The original intention was to use the blockchain technology to integrate the vertical industry resources and eliminate the barriers of trust and collaboration among industries. Besides, provide the most credible technology for the industry and provide a decentralized coordination mechanism for the collaboration between industries.

In order to save the cost and time of early-stage technology research and development, worth chain is based on the de-centralization of blockchain digital assets issued by Ethereum, which is based on the smart contract of Ethereum blockchain. As the most mature platform for supporting smart contract on the market, the founder team of worth chain decided to adopt the plan of building credit consuming application based on Ethereum in the application of blockchain. This will allow us to focus more on business development and ecological promotion, and avoid putting too much effort into developing the underlying technology of blockchain in the early stage. Worth chain has implemented many features to support its operation of the, which including "standardizing asset registration" through smart contracts.

The lower level of blockchain's technical threshold is high and there are not enough professionals. Therefore, most applications are unable to build on their own, and they need to be built on an underlying platform that has already been built. However, worth chain provides another option for these applications. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other platforms didn't take into account the actual needs of the actual application, or there was no such demand at the time. The application requirements that fit the lower level has a lot of difficulties, and the application is as difficult as generating business logic from the business, and these are not in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Worth chain is the first professional credit consumption ecological platform for blockchain application, range from the underlying architecture identity management hierarchical system to the multiple signature registration binding management of double private keys. This combination of these systems is to meet the need of the central network and the regulatory requirements of government access. Worth chain block is a set of independent research and development of high-performance blockchain solution, its underlying technology framework follows the standards and rules of the super ledger Fabric project and a series of transformation and special-purpose pluggable module development are carried out for the consumption chain application scenarios.

SOURCE: Worth chain