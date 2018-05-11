

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased in March after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped 2.3 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in February.



Among sectors, manufacturing production contracted 1.9 percent annually in March and mining and quarrying output slid by 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX