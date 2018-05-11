

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed as estimated in April, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.1 percent in April from 1.2 percent in March. The rate came in line with the flash estimate.



Data showed that underlying inflation slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous month.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also came in at 1.1 percent, as estimated, versus 1.3 percent in March.



Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in April, faster than the 0.1 percent increase in March. The HICP also gained 0.8 percent. Both rates matched preliminary estimate published on April 27.



