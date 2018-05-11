IAPH: 31st World Ports Conference Emblem launched at Baku,Guangzhou Port Ready for 2019

GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / On May 9th, the mid-term conference of the World Ports Conference was held by International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Over 300 ports and port-related companies and organizations worldwide participated the Conference. As the host for World Ports Conference 2019 and an important foreign trade port of China, Guangzhou Port Authority extended its warm invitation to all guests.

At the closing ceremony of the Conference, Ms. Yuan Yue, the Deputy Director of Guangzhou Port Authority, Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, Mr. Santiago Garcia Milà, President of IAPH, and Mr. Susumu Naruse, Secretary General of IAPH, jointly launched the emblem for 2019 China World Ports Conference, symbolizing the official launching for 31st World Port Conference in Guangzhou.

To host World Ports Conference 2019 is a milestone for Guangzhou Port. It is also an important step to accelerate the construction and development of national central cities and shipping hubs and the forming of a new pattern of all-around opening up in China. Ms.Yuan stated that "the development of the port cannot be separated from the city. It is even more than just cooperation with the port sector. Instead, the projects should be the trigger activating trades, logistics, ports and other departments to jointly develop and standardize the ports"; She also mentioned that during 31st World Ports Conference in Guangzhou next year the host will launch the 'Friend Circle' Initiative for ports along 'Belt and Road' to promote trade facilitation and internationalization of Chinese standards.

This time Guangzhou Port Authority chose "Collaborate Now, Create Future" as the theme in its exhibition area, where fully demonstrated the port of Guangzhou as an international shipping hub which is always dedicated to improving modern shipping logistics services and building a smart green and safe port, as well as deepening the exchanges and cooperation internationally. Guangzhou Port Authority also signed a sister port cooperation agreement with Baku International Sea Trade Port, who becomes the 42nd sister port of Guangzhou. Thanks to the conferences of IAPH, Guangzhou Port now maintains friendly cooperation with over 100 countries and 400 ports worldwide.

Since the issuance of the "Three-Year Action Plan for the Construction of the Guangzhou International Shipping Center" in 2015, three years of hard work has led to a big leap in port production, the gathering and radiation power has expanded, new breakthroughs have been made in factor gathering, and key projects such as the Nansha International Cruise Terminal have kicked off. The construction will add new momentum to the gateway hub. China (Guangzhou) International Freight single window has become a leading and demonstrative example among its peers in China.

With the launch of the new 3-year Action Plan, the port of Guangzhou will use the port as a fulcrum to strengthen the connectivity with the regions and cities along the "Belt and Road" initiative, and rapidly enhance the internationalization process of Guangzhou Port. By strictly following the "Belt and Road" initiative and grasping the opportunities of the policy of building a powerful country with strong traffic, powerful oceans, as well as the Bay Area construction of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, multiple measures will be taken together to promote the construction of the Guangzhou International Shipping Center and jointly create a world-class shipping hub.

