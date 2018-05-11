As from May 14, 2018, unit rights (UR) issued by Rethinking Care Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 23, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: RTC UR ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011204916 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154612 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------- As from May 14, 2018, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Rethinking Care Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: RTC BTU ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011204924 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154613 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.