As from May 16, 2018, subscription rigthts, issued by Papilly AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 28, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PAPI TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011205293 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154805 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 16, 2018, paid subscription shares, issued by Papilly AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PAPI BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011205301 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154806 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 05.