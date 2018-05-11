New low prices on one- and two-ticket monthly plans in the UK now available with advanced ticketing and seat selection, designed for how people really go to the movies

Sinemia, the leading global monthly movie ticket subscription membership service, today announced new pricing plans that represent the most affordable and flexible movie ticket subscriptions on the market. Sinemia now offers annual subscription plans for as low as £4.99 per month for one ticket and £6.99 for two tickets per month. Sinemia offers tickets to all movies and major theater chains, includes advanced ticketing, and seat selection.

Sinemia's new plans include:

£4.99 per month One ticket to any movie per month.

£6.99 per month Two tickets to any movie per month.

£9.99 per month Two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.

£14.99 per month Three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, IMAX formats.

"Our vision and goal has been to create a movie ticket subscription service that adds value for both for moviegoers and the movie industry. We believe the only way to accomplish this is through a sustainable movie subscription model," said Rifat Oguz, founder and CEO of Sinemia. "Since 2014, we've been fine-tuning our model and are now the leading movie subscription service in the Canada, UK, Turkey, and Australia. Thanks to our global experience, we've created a sustainable model and are very excited to bring a new slate of affordable and flexible subscription plans to moviegoers."

All Sinemia monthly movie ticket subscriptions give moviegoers the flexibility to pick any movie in nearly any theater on any date, and to both book their tickets and select their seats up to 30 days ahead of time. The company also offers a highly-intuitive mobile app that includes perks such as restaurant deals, location-based recommendations and more. These new plans are also available in Canada starting at $4.99 CAD a month for one ticket, in Australia for $4.99 AUS, and in the U.S. for $4.99 USD.

Sinemia now brings affordable monthly movie ticket deals tailor-made for the average moviegoer. Sinemia's one- and two-ticket plans are perfect for movie fans who can't make it to the cinema every weekend, and contain the flexibility that consumers have come to expect when planning a night out at the movies ahead of time.

For more information or to sign up for Sinemia today, please visit https://www.sinemia.com. Download the Sinemia mobile app today on the App Store and Google Play Market at:

About Sinemia, Inc.

Sinemia is the only movie ticket subscription service to offer members access to any movie, at any cinema, at any showtime. Designed for the modern moviegoer, Sinemia's movie ticket subscription plans are affordable and flexible, featuring advanced ticketing and 3D-IMAX options. The Sinemia mobile app is perfect for frequent film-goers, offering deals, personalized recommendations, transportation options, and more. Sinemia is based in Los Angeles. For more information please visit www.sinemia.com.

