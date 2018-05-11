AstraZeneca's late-stage Galathea trial for its first respiratory biologic drug failed to meet its primary goal in treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The FTSE 100 drugmaker said it will await the results of a sister trial, Terranova, and a full evaluation of both trials to determine next steps for Fasenra in COPD. Galathea and Terranova are both Phase III trials carried out over 56 weeks across multiple medical centres to assess the safety and efficacy of Fasenra as an add-on ...

