WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-May-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,297,648.86 11.8201
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,263,210.44 16.4492
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,545,033.26 20.4845
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,046,544.53 19.0465
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,889,067.22 11.2173
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 11625000 USD 130,976,246.01 11.2668
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 51,028,411.22 13.6805
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 455,467.02 15.1772
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 295,753.73 17.2996
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,918,160.64 17.5262
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 621454 GBP 7,255,337.98 11.6748
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,962,678.94 18.2647
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 51,707,794.34 20.2239
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3949859 EUR 72,956,374.26 18.4706
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 13,150,874.35 15.6707
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,196,342.42 16.1398
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,277,483.55 17.5583
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 898,638.37 19.585
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,271,545.58 17.3907
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,417,934.95 11.1082
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 309,251.33 19.5284
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,200,717.11 20.7615
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,708,947.17 21.2728
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,779,995.68 18.2295
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,055,895.90 18.2287
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,747,226.97 14.1052
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,305,904.85 19.6666
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,918,161.56 16.9009
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,039,820.25 11.3957
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,366,279.82 20.6083
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,637,403.74 16.9869
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,926,084.75 18.321
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,847,999.04 5.7714
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,837,826.85 18.7674
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 397,055.96 16.0278
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,288,408.84 14.3107
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 505,024.00 18.2023
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 50,102.62 21.0515
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,275,779.38 21.5217
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,206,716.56 20.318
