

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,297,648.86 11.8201



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,263,210.44 16.4492



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,545,033.26 20.4845



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,046,544.53 19.0465



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,889,067.22 11.2173



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 11625000 USD 130,976,246.01 11.2668



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 51,028,411.22 13.6805



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 455,467.02 15.1772



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 295,753.73 17.2996



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,918,160.64 17.5262



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 621454 GBP 7,255,337.98 11.6748



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,962,678.94 18.2647



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 51,707,794.34 20.2239



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3949859 EUR 72,956,374.26 18.4706



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 13,150,874.35 15.6707



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,196,342.42 16.1398



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,277,483.55 17.5583



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 898,638.37 19.585



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,271,545.58 17.3907



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,417,934.95 11.1082



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 309,251.33 19.5284



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,200,717.11 20.7615



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,708,947.17 21.2728



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,779,995.68 18.2295



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,055,895.90 18.2287



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,747,226.97 14.1052



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,305,904.85 19.6666



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,918,161.56 16.9009



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,039,820.25 11.3957



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,366,279.82 20.6083



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,637,403.74 16.9869



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,926,084.75 18.321



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,847,999.04 5.7714



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,837,826.85 18.7674



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 397,055.96 16.0278



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,288,408.84 14.3107



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 505,024.00 18.2023



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 50,102.62 21.0515



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,275,779.38 21.5217



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,206,716.56 20.318



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX